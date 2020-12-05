NZ vs WI: New Zealand's push for 1st test win stalled by West Indies' pair

-
ALSO READ
Blackwood's controlled innings helped us win 1st Test: WI coach Simmons
Blackwood disappointed for getting out before Windies could cross the line
Eng vs WI 2nd Test highlights: England wins by 113 runs, level series 1-1
New Zealand and West Indies' IPL contingent clears second Covid-19 test
Eng vs WI: Playing as late as possible holds key for me, says Brathwaite
-
New Zealand's push for an innings victory over the West Indies in the first cricket test was stalled on the third day Saturday by a bold, counter-attacking partnership for the tourists' seventh wicket between Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph.
New Zealand seemed to be coasting to a win within three days when captain Kane Williamson enforced the follow-on with a 381-run lead after dismissing the West Indies for 138 in reply to its first innings of 519-7 declared.
When the West Indies were reduced to 30-4 at tea, then 89-6 in their second innings it seemed they were fated to become only the fifth team in test history to be dismissed twice in one day.
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
Their position was more dire because wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich could not bat in either innings because of a broken finger and they have only nine wickets.
But Blackwood and Joseph combined in an unbroken partnership which broke the dominance of the New Zealand bowlers and was worth 107 runs at stumps.
While New Zealand still lead by 185 runs, the seventh-wicket pair brought respectability to an otherwise bedraggled West Indies performance.
Blackwood, the West Indies' last recognized batsman, led the stubborn resistance and was 80 not out at stumps, having hit nine fours and two sixes.
Joseph, attempting to establish himself as an allrounder, achieved his maiden test half century and was 59 not out.
The pair played aggressively and managed to hit the New Zealand bowlers off the lengths which had been so successful throughout the day. Their 100 partnership came up from only 111 balls. The New Zealand vs West Indies Test series is also a part of ICC World Test championship.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor