Olympics 2021: Ashish Kumar loses to Tuoheta Erbieke in round of 32 fixture

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights: Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Manika Batra win
Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE: Germany defeats India 2-0 in women's hockey
Asian championships: Boxer Sanjeet beats Tajikistan's Jasur to enter semis
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
-
Boxer Ashish Kumar (75kg) bowed out of the men's middleweight (69-75kg) category event in the Tokyo Olympics after losing to China's Tuoheta Erbieke in the round of 32 here at the Kokugikan Arena on Monday. Touheta defeated Ashish 5-0 in the round of 32 match on Monday.
China's Touheta took the first round 5-0, and Ashish was put on the back foot straight away. A similar fate was in store in the next round, and hence chances of progressing to the next round looked slim for the Indian pugilist.
Ashish was not able to come back in the final round, and he had to bow out of the Olympics.
Mary Kom on Sunday had stormed into the Round of 16 of women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category after defeating Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32. Mary Kom defeated Miguelina 4-1.
On Saturday, 29-year-old Vikas Krishnan lost his round of 32 match in the men's welterweight boxing event here in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and as a result, he bowed out of the mega event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor