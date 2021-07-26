Tokyo Olympics 2021: Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash finishes fourth in Heat 2

-
Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 200m butterfly semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing fourth in Heat 2 here on Monday.
Prakash, who clocked a personal best of 1:56:38 in Italy last month to breach the A mark for Olympic qualification, could only manage 1:57.22 to finish 24th among 38 swimmers. The top-16 progressed to the semifinals.
Prakash will compete in the 100m Butterfly on Thursday.
The other Indians at the Olympics, Maana Patel and Srihari Nataraj, have already exited the competition.
