Tokyo Olympics 2021: Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash finishes fourth in Heat 2

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 200m butterfly semifinals at the Tokyo after finishing fourth in Heat 2 here on Monday.

Prakash, who clocked a personal best of 1:56:38 in Italy last month to breach the A mark for Olympic qualification, could only manage 1:57.22 to finish 24th among 38 swimmers. The top-16 progressed to the semifinals.

Prakash will compete in the 100m Butterfly on Thursday.

The other Indians at the Olympics, Maana Patel and Srihari Nataraj, have already exited the competition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)