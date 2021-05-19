Olympics 2021: Australian team unveils uniforms for opening ceremony

-
The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) on Tuesday unveiled the official opening ceremony uniforms for its Tokyo Olympic Games-bound contingent.
The uniforms, designed by Australian lifestyle brand Sportscraft, include a blazer, shirt, semi-formal shorts, dress, and some accessories, while Australian sneaker brand Volley has designed the footwear.
The design process was inspired by the electric lights, vibrant colours, and bustling atmosphere synonymous with Tokyo.
In order to ensure the uniforms represented Australian culture, the designer has opted for a minimalist and timeless design, while showcasing Australia's iconic green and gold colours.
Chef de Mission of the Australian Olympic team, Ian Chesterman, said unveiling the uniform was a fantastic milestone for athletes on their journey to Tokyo.
"The design has a distinct Australian feel and I look forward to the Australian community seeing the official Australian Olympic uniforms for Tokyo 2020."
