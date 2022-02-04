Winter Olympics: 21 new Covid-19 cases reported in past 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
China dismisses UK, Canada's decision boycott Winter Olympics as 'farce'
Australia announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
UN General Assembly urges truce during winter Olympics in Beijing
Mike Pompeo backs growing calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
US to announce diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics: Report
-
A total of 21 new COVID-19 infections were found among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb. 3, down from 55 a day earlier, Games organisers said ahead of Friday's opening ceremony.
Hours before the Winter Olympics officially get under way, the total number of confirmed cases among Games participants since Jan. 23 was 308, among them six unnamed athletes of the German Olympic team, who tested positive after their arrival on Thursday.
They have now gone into isolation and are undergoing further PCR tests, the German team said.
An Australian athlete and an official also had to follow COVID-19 protocols after they were deemed close contacts, team chief Geoff Lipshut said on Friday.
Athletes considered close contacts are isolated from the rest of the team but can continue training alone ahead of their competitions.
Participants in Beijing are confined to a "closed loop" in order to prevent contact with the general public, moving between accommodation and Olympic venues on official transport.
Every Games participant is also tested on a daily basis in an effort to identify any infections within the loop quickly.
In contrast to many countries seeking to live with COVID-19, China has adopted a zero-tolerance policy, which has involved strict border controls and cancelling nearly all international flights.
All Olympic participants are arriving on charter flights.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor