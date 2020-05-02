On this day 10 yrs ago: Suresh Raina became the 1st Indian to score T20 ton

It was on May 2, 2010, when became the first Indian to score a century in T20 international match. The left-handed batsman achieved the feat against South Africa in the 2010 T20 World Cup.

In the match between India and South Africa, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. Raina came to the crease in the very first over of the innings as India lost its first wicket in Murali Vijay.

The southpaw then went on to play a quickfire knock of 101 runs off just 60 balls. Raina's innings was studded with nine fours and five sixes. Playing second fiddle to Raina, scored 37 off 30 balls with three fours and two sixes. The duo's 88-run stand in the middle put India in a comfortable position.

After India posted a total of 186/5 in the allotted twenty overs, the Men in Blue successful defended the total and won the match by 14 runs. For India, Yusuf Pathan scalped two wickets while defending the score of 186.

However, the Men in Blue failed to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament.

To date, Rohit Sharma has scored four T20I centuries, while KL Rahul has two to his name in the shortest format of the game.

Raina has enjoyed a great career in the shortest format of the game and he is the second-highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League. The left-handed batsman has played 193 matches for Chennai Super Kings and has managed to score 5,368 runs in the tournament so far.