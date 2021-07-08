Opportunity for Dravid to create future champions, says Laxman

-
Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman is of the opinion that Rahul Dravid's appointment as head coach of the Indian team for the Sri Lanka tour is an opportunity for him to create future champions.
"I don't think that there is any pressure (on Dravid). It is an opportunity for him to create future champions of Indian cricket. It is not necessary that everyone will get an opportunity to play in this series. But just spending time with Rahul and sharing his experiences, which is already done with a lot of players in the squad will just enhance their future," said Laxman on Star Sports.
Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that Dravid is easily understood by youngsters as he brings clarity to the table.
"What Rahul brings in is clear communication. Even when he was the leader of Indian cricket team... at that time also, he was very clear with any youngster. If anyone had any kind of problem, they can go up to him and just talk about it freely," said Pathan.
Pathan went on to remember an incident from 2007 World Cup which gave an insight in Dravid's positive thinking.
"I remember a very small incident from the 2007 World Cup in West Indies. He came to me and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He said, 'Look we are all upset. Let's go for a movie'.
"We went to watch the movie and then he said, 'look, yes we lost the World Cup. We all wanted to make a big difference. But this is not end of it. Life is much bigger. We will come back tomorrow'. That's the kind of character he is. He is always looking to put cricketers in a positive frame of mind. So, if someone unfortunately goes out of form in Sri Lanka...if that happens, he will be the first one to guide him and give confidence," said Pathan.
India will begin their white-ball series in Sri Lanka with an ODI in Colombo on July 13.
