Pakistan make it to T20 WC semifinals with five-wicket win over Bangladesh

-
ALSO READ
T20 WC: Bangladesh rides to victory on Shanto's 50, beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs
T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat against Zimbabwe
England beats Pakistan by 67 runs in decider match to win T20 series 4-3
ODI 2022: Spinners shine as Bangladesh clinch West Indies series in style
Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain named as replacement of injured Shaheen Afridi
-
Pakistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after defeating Bangladesh by five wickets here on Sunday.
In their high-stake last Super 12 match, Pakistan rode on Shaheen Afridi's four for 22, his career-best T20I figures, to first restrict Bangladesh to 127 for eight and then chased down the target in 11 balls to spare.
Opting to bat, Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto made 54, while Afif Hossain remained unbeaten on 24.
Later, Pakistan chased down the target with consummate ease, reaching 128 for five in 18.1 overs.
Mohammad Rizwan made a run-a-ball 32, while Mohammad Haris scored an 18-ball 31.
Nasum Ahmed (1/14) was the best bowler for Bangladesh.
Pakistan join India from Group 2 in the semifinals.
Brief Scores:
Bangladesh: 127 for 8 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 54; Shaheen Afridi 4/22, Shadab Khan 2/30).
Pakistan: 128 for 5 in 18.1 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 32, Mohammad Haris 31; Nasum Ahmed 1/14).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 13:34 IST