Pakistan make it to T20 WC semifinals with five-wicket win over Bangladesh

Pakistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after defeating by five wickets here on Sunday.

In their high-stake last Super 12 match, Pakistan rode on Shaheen Afridi's four for 22, his career-best T20I figures, to first restrict to 127 for eight and then chased down the target in 11 balls to spare.

Opting to bat, opener Najmul Hossain Shanto made 54, while Afif Hossain remained unbeaten on 24.

Later, Pakistan chased down the target with consummate ease, reaching 128 for five in 18.1 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan made a run-a-ball 32, while Mohammad Haris scored an 18-ball 31.

Nasum Ahmed (1/14) was the best bowler for Bangladesh.

Pakistan join India from Group 2 in the semifinals.

Brief Scores:



Bangladesh: 127 for 8 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 54; Shaheen Afridi 4/22, Shadab Khan 2/30).

Pakistan: 128 for 5 in 18.1 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 32, Mohammad Haris 31; Nasum Ahmed 1/14).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)