T20 WC: Bangladesh rides to victory on Shanto's 50, beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by three runs in a thrilling T20 World Cup match, here on Sunday.
Bangladesh rode on opener Najmul Hossain Shanto's maiden fifty in the format to score 150 for seven after opting to bat.
Shanto made 71 off 55 balls to hold the innings together. Afif Hossain (29) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (23) also scored some runs.
Blessing Muzarabani (2/13) and Richard Ngarava (2/24) picked up two wickets apiece for Zimbabwe.
Seam Williams made 64 as Zimbabwe came close but failed to cross the finish line.
Taskin Ahmed (3/19) and Mosaddek Hossain (3/37) scalped three wickets each for Bangladesh.
Brief Scores:
Bangladesh: 150 for 7 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 71; Blessing Muzarabani 2/13, Richard Ngarava 2/24).
Zimbabwe: 147 for 8 in 20 overs (Seam Williams 64; Taskin Ahmed 3/19, Mosaddek Hossain 3/37).
First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 12:41 IST