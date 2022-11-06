Netherlands stun South Africa by 13 runs in T20 World Cup; scores 158-4

recorded one of their biggest victories in world cricket as they stunned by 13 runs in the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

The win



Sent into bat, rode on collective effort from its top-order to post 158 for 4.

Colin Ackermann top-scored for with a 26-ball unbeaten 41, while Tom Cooper made 35 off 19 balls.

Keshav Maharaj (2/27) picked up two wickets for .

Defending the target, Netherlands bowlers rose to the occasion and restricted to 145 for 8 with Brandon Glover (3/9) scalping three batters.

Rilee Rossouw top-scored for South Africa with a 25-run knock.

Brief Scores:



Netherlands: 158 for 4 in 20 overs (Colin Ackermann 41 not out; Keshav Maharaj 2/27).

South Africa: 145 for 8 in 20 overs (Rilee Rossouw 25; Brandon Glover 3/9).

