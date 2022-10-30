T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat against Zimbabwe

-
ALSO READ
Not expecting miracles in Asia Cup, preparing for T20WC: Shakib Al Hasan
ODI 2022: Spinners shine as Bangladesh clinch West Indies series in style
Shakib Al Hasan to take over as Bangladesh Test captain once again
Rashid Khan rises to No.2 in T20I bowling charts after win against B'desh
Bangladesh skipper Shakib blames poor batting for test loss against WI
-
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bat against Zimbabwe in their crucial T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.
Bangladesh made one change, bringing in Yasir Ali in place of Mehidy Hasan, while Zimbabwe replaced Luke Jongwe with Tendai Chatara in their playing XI.
Zimbabwe are coming into the match after their one-run win against Pakistan in Perth, while Bangladesh had lost their last match against South Africa by 104 runs.
Teams:
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed.
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (w), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 09:06 IST