T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat against Zimbabwe

skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bat against in their crucial T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

made one change, bringing in Yasir Ali in place of Mehidy Hasan, while replaced Luke Jongwe with Tendai Chatara in their playing XI.

are coming into the match after their one-run win against Pakistan in Perth, while had lost their last match against South Africa by 104 runs.

Teams:



Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (w), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani.

