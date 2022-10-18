- Govt must set moderate divestment targets, says DIPAM Secretary
PKL 2022 LIVE: Bengal Warriors face Jaipur, Telugu Titans take on Puneri
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live: Catch all the action with scores and Live match updates from PKL 2022 matches between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan
Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 2022. Photo: @ProKabaddi
PKL 2022 LIVE
Season nine of the Pro Kabaddi League is moving really fast and after the completion of the first 25 games, the picture is somewhat getting clear as to which teams are to be banked upon. In the fast-paced league, the first leg of which is being played out at the SShree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, Dabang Delhi KC, the defending champions are still at the top of the table with five wins out of five. On the other hand, three times champions and runners-up of the last season, Patna Pirates have not been able to break the deadlock of losses, and are currently sitting at the bottom of the table with four losses and a tie in five games.
Like most days, today is also going to be a doubleheader and Bengal Warriors who have won their last three games will take on another in-form team, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who too have won their last three games and are sitting at second place in the points table. Bengal Warriors themselves are sitting in third place in the points table.
Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan
The second match of the doubleheader day is going to be a bottom-of-the-table clash where ninth-placed Puneri Paltan will take on 11th-placed Telugu Titans. While Puneri has nine points from a win and a tie in four games, the Titans from Hyderabad have just six points from one win in their four games.
Top Raiders of PKL 2022
|Player
|Successful Raids
|Naveen Kumar
|59
|Aslam Inamdar
|39
|Arjun Deshwal
|37
|Surender Gill
|36
|Rakesh Kumar
|34
Top Defenders of PKL 2022
|Player
|Successful Tackles
|Krishan
|18
|Girish Maruti Ernak
|17
|Sunil
|16
|Vishal
|15
|unil Kumar
|13
