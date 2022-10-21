PKL 2022 LIVE: At halftime, it's a narrow lead for U Mumba against Haryana
It is going to be a triple header day in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 tonight and the matches are all going to be in Bengaluru at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, which has so far witnessed 29 games since the start of season nine on October 07. Tonight, six very strong teams, with very different trajectories in the league so far will be up against each other.
In the first match of the night, U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, two teams which have played only four games so far and won two matches each, would be up against each other. Raiders like Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan and defenders like Mohit and Surinder Singh of Mumba will be vying to get the team back on the winning track. The same would be the hopes of Steelers from Haryana who would be banking on the likes of Joginder Narwal, Manjeet and Nitin Rawal.
Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors
The second match of the night will be between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors. While Puneri turned the game around on the last raid with Aslam Inamdar getting a crucial point which led to the victory, Bengal Warriors were outwitted by Jaipur Pink Panthers altogether.
Patna Pirates have close this season to win but have not got one till now in their first five games. The three times champions would be hoping that it comes against one of their fiercest rivals, the champions from last year, Dabang Delhi. The last time that these two teams met was in the final of the last year’s league.
