Play with pride and passion against England: Pakistan fan's message to team

Pakistan's 2019 World Cup campaign may have ended in heartbreak with the team missing out on a semi-final spot on the basis of their inferior net run-rate to eventual runners-up New Zealand, but their fans' reactions to the team's losses led to a treasure trove of viral content on social media handles.



One of the more famous ones, was the image of a fan named Sarim Akhtar standing with his hands on his hips and wearing a disappointed look on his face while watching Pakistan's sloppy performance on the field against Australia.



Play with pride and passion!



The meme fame Sarim has a simple message for team Pakistan.



Send in your messages for Pakistan team using #SuperFans pic.twitter.com/gQszBbL7Fc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 3, 2020

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted a video of Sarim which starts with him wearing the same clothes as he did on the day of the match and standing with the same expression and pose. But then he breaks into a smile and says, "Arey yaar! Bas kar! Ek saal ho gaya! (Stop it, it has been a year!)"

"The Pakistan team have come to England for a Test series! Wow, what an exciting time! Well a simple message for Pakistan, play with pride and passion. Last time we had drawn the series and this time we have to win. With a simple message, if the ball is outside off let it go!" he says cheerfully.

Pakistan's three-Test series in England starts on August 5 and is scheduled to end on August 25.