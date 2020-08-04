Mayank Agarwal must have learnt a lot from New Zealand tour, says Nehra

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra feels opening batsman has shown a lot of promise in the initial days of his international career and will only get better and score a lot of runs in the days to come.

Agarwal has so far played 11 Tests for India in which he has scored 974 runs, including three hundreds and four half-centuries.



Check ICC Test Championship latest news and points table here

"He (Agarwal) has done really well in domestic games and India-A and that's how he got his chance. He is not somebody who has been playing domestic cricket for one or two years and suddenly he comes to the scene. He has scored a lot of runs and I am sure with time he will get better and better," Nehra said while speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Connected show.

The 29-year-old however wasn't able to perform to his potential on the New Zealand tour. In the two-Test series which India lost 0-2, he could manage scores of 34, 58, 7 and 3.

However, Nehra said New Zealand is the "most difficult" place to bat in the world and that's why after playing there, Agarwal would have gathered a lot of experience.



Check IPL latest news and updates

"It takes time and New Zealand is not an easy place. With my experience, for batters, the most difficult place on this planet when it comes to cricket-playing nations is New Zealand. New Zealand has always been tough, so Mayank Agarwal, I am sure has learnt a lot from the New Zealand tour," said the former left-arm pacer.

"And it was not only for him, and for everyone, it was a challenge. He has shown promise, there is no doubt about it. And its early days in his career, you have to give everyone time," he added.