India vs SA T20I: Plan was to bowl in the right areas, says Arshdeep Singh
Business Standard

PM hails captain Sunil Chhetri after FIFA releases 3-episode series on him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri after FIFA released a three-episode series on the player's life and career

Sunil Chhetri | Indian Football Team | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian Football Team's Captain Sunil Chhetri (Photo: Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri after FIFA released a three-episode series on the player's life and career, and said this will boost the sport's popularity in India.

World football governing body FIFA has released the series on the life and career of Chhetri in recognition of his achievements and goal-scoring exploits.

"Well done Sunil Chhetri! This will certainly boost football's popularity in India," Modi tweeted.

FIFA announced that the three episodes are available on FIFA+, its streaming platform.

"You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now," the FIFA tweeted from its World Cup handle.

Read our full coverage on Sunil Chhetri

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 08:19 IST

