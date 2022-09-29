PM hails captain Sunil Chhetri after FIFA releases 3-episode series on him

Prime Minister on Wednesday hailed captain after released a three-episode series on the player's life and career, and said this will boost the sport's popularity in India.

World football governing body has released the series on the life and career of Chhetri in recognition of his achievements and goal-scoring exploits.

"Well done Sunil Chhetri! This will certainly boost football's popularity in India," Modi tweeted.

announced that the three episodes are available on FIFA+, its streaming platform.

"You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international. | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now," the FIFA tweeted from its World Cup handle.

