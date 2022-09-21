UEFA approves Euro 2024 qualifying draw procedure; Russia barred

-
ALSO READ
Frankfurt wins by 1-0 over Marseille in Champions League amid fans' clash
Eintracht Frankfurt take on Glasgow Rangers in Europa League final
With eye on 2024 elections, Congress Prez Sonia Gandhi announces task force
Seville on high alert as 150,000 expected for Europa League final
Frankfurt Airport sees 5 mn passengers for first time since Covid pandemic
-
Russia will be barred from taking part in Euro 2024, having been suspended from UEFA and FIFA competitions, as the former approved the procedure for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying draw, which will take place in Frankfurt on October 9.
A total of 53 teams will participate in the draw, which will allocate the participants to 10 groups -- seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams, with the top two in each advancing.
Euro 2024 hosts Germany qualify automatically for the final tournament and therefore do not figure in the draw. The remaining three spots in the 24-team final tournament will be decided via play-offs to be contested in March 2024.
The UEFA Executive Committee met in Hvar, Croatia and decided that, "All Russian teams are currently suspended following the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee of 28 February 2022, which was further confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 15 July 2022. Russia is therefore not included in the UEFA European Football Championship 2022-24 qualifying draw."
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor