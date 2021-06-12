PM Modi set to give official send-off to Olympics-bound Indian contingent

-
ALSO READ
No branded apparel, only India will be written on Olympics apparel: Rijiju
Hockey team preparing for Tokyo Games with Olympic simulation: Ramandeep
IOC announces names of refugee athletes for Tokyo Olympics 2021
Indian boxers to have three-week training camp abroad before Olympics 2021
'India's male, female flagbearer for Olympics 2021 to be named by June end'
-
In a bid to boost the morale of the country's Olympic-bound athletes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to accord an official send-off to the Indian contingent tentatively between July 10-15.
According to a source in the Sports Ministry, the Indian contingent is expected to leave the country a day after the official send-off ceremony.
"The Prime Minister is expected to give the official send-off to the Olympic-bound athletes to boost their morale. The date for the ceremony is yet to finalised but it is expected to be anytime between July 10-15," the ministry source told PTI.
The source confirmed that the send-off will only be for those athletes who are currently based in the country and will fly out from here.
"The send-off will be for those athletes who will fly to Tokyo from India. Athletes who are already out of the country for competition or training will fly directly to Tokyo from their respective places," he said.
He further informed that any person other than athletes, coaches and support staff, who are required to travel to Tokyo for the Games, will be granted permission as per requirement.
The official reiterated that the ministry has decided against sending its delegation to Tokyo Olympics to accommodate "maximum" support staff, including coaches and physios, for the athletes competing in the Summer Games in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 situation worldwide.
As per the norms, the number of officials travelling to Olympics cannot be more than one-third of the athletes' contingent.
A total of 100 Indian athletes have so far qualified and another 25 to 35 might make the cut for the delayed Tokyo Olympics scheduled from July 23 to August 8.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor