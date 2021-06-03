PM Narendra Modi reviews India's preparations for Tokyo Olympics

-
ALSO READ
Indian boxers to have three-week training camp abroad before Olympics 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Birendra Lakra desperate to be in Indian hockey team
Tokyo 202: Australian softball team arrives in Japan for Olympic camp
Manu Bhaker, Rahi produce strong show at European Shooting Championship
Coronavirus: Don't hold Summer Olympics, says top Tokyo doctors' body
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that every need of our sportspersons, from vaccination to training facilities, must be fulfilled as a top priority as he chaired a meeting to review India's preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, which will start in 50 days.
Modi said sports is at the heart of our national character and that our youths are creating a strong and vibrant culture of sports, adding that he would be connecting with India's Olympics contingent through a video conference in July to encourage them and wish them on behalf of all Indians, according to a statement.
He said wishes of 135 crore Indians will be with our youngsters participating in the Olympics, noting that for every sportsperson shining on the global stage, a thousand more will be inspired to take up sports.
Modi was briefed that a total of 100 athletes have qualified for Tokyo Olympics across 11 sports disciplines and about 25 more athletes are likely to qualify, the PMO statement said.
While a total of 19 Indian athletes had participated at the last paralympics in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro, 26 para athletes have qualified and 16 more are likely to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, it said.
Officials said special attention will also be given towards motivating athletes and boosting their morale while they participate in the Olympics.
Therefore, regular video conferences will be organised with their parents and family members back in India through the course of the competition, they said.
Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to begin from July 23.
In the review meeting, a presentation was made by officials on various aspects of operational readiness for the upcoming games.
Modi was apprised about various steps taken towards ensuring uninterrupted training for athletes amid the pandemic, participation in international competitions to win Olympic quota, vaccination of athletes, and customised support being provided to them.
He directed that every qualified and probable athlete, support staff and officials travelling to the Tokyo for the mega sporting event must be vaccinated as soon as possible.
Earlier today, reviewed India’s Olympic preparations for the upcoming Tokyo games. Discussed the steps taken for supporting our sportspersons as they head to the games. https://t.co/xfzdKSeXcz— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor