Sports Ministry to launch short movies on journey of Tokyo-bound athletes

The Sports Ministry will launch short films encapsulating the journeys of the Tokyo-bound Indian athletes on Thursday to mark 50 days to the Summer Games.
The films, charting the journey from the early days to the Olympic participation of the prominent sportspersons, will be launched on Doordarshan.
It will be shown everyday in the run up to the Tokyo Olympics that is slated to begin on July 23.
"Our athletes are our national assets. They put in years of focussed hardwork, often at the cost of their personal lives, to bring glory to the country. These films are an ode to their unwavering hard work and dedication to their game," Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a release.
The series - Olympics Ki Aasha will celebrate stories of grit, passion and determination of India's elite athletes and pay homage to what it has taken to reach the highest level of sporting excellence.
"I invite the entire nation, especially our youngsters, to watch these inspirational stories and cheer for our athletes as they prepare to compete in the biggest sporting event in the world," Rijiju said.
The first film to be telecast will be of reigning World champion and Rio silver medallist shuttler PV Sindhu.
It will be followed by similar films on wrestler Vinesh Phogat, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, boxer MC Mary Kom and wrestler Bajrang Punia, amongst others.
