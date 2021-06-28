No rest for Argentina's record-chasing Lionel Messi at Copa America

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
La Liga 2020-21: Lionel Messi registers his 650th goal for Barcelona
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
-
Record-chasing Lionel Messi doesn't want to rest at the Copa America despite Argentina already having secured its place in the quarterfinals.
Argentina's captain was one of the few regular starters named Sunday by coach Lionel Scaloni to play Bolivia in its final match in Group A.
The 34-year-old soccer great is currently tied with Javier Mascherano with a record 147 appearances for the national team. Messi is set to take the record outright Monday at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba when he joins fellow veterans Sergio Agero and ngel Di Mara up front.
Messi, who has played every minute of Argentina's matches at the tournament, is chasing his first Copa America trophy with Argentina.
Scaloni kept only four players including Messi from Argentina's starting lineup in the 1-0 win against Paraguay.
I think everything about Messi has already been said, Scaloni said Sunday.
We are proud to have him and we are convinced he will give us more joy.
Emiliano Martnez, who has played in every match for Argentina at the tournament so far, won't start against Bolivia. The goalkeeper will be suspended for the quarterfinals if he gets another yellow card. Franco Armani takes his place.
Other Argentina players on the bench to avoid potential suspension include Lautaro Martnez, Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Lucas Martnez Quarta and Joaqun Correa.
Argentina leads the group with seven points, followed by Paraguay (6), Chile (5) and Uruguay (4). Bolivia is last with zero points and already out.
The top four teams in each of the two groups advance to the knockout stages.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor