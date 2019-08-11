Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Bengaluru take on Haryana in today's 1st match
In today's second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat Fortunegiants will lock horns with Telugu Titans. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants
Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 20, Match 2: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans live streaming
Head to head, Gujarat Fortunegiants have won both the matches played against Telugu Titans. The Gujarat vs Hyderabad match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay Tuned for Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers live match score here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More