Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Delhi take on Haryana in today's first match

In today's second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls. Check PKL 2019 Live score, match updates and stats here

BS Web Team 

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, the first match will be played between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers while in the second match U Mumba will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. Dabang Delhi will be boasted by Naveen Kumar and experienced defenders Joginder Narwal and Ravindra Pahal. The Delhi vs Bengaluru kabaddi match will start at 7:30 pm.

Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here 
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 8, Match 2: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Live streaming details
 
In today’s second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls. In this match the battle will be between Bulls’ raiders Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar and Mumbai’s defence. The Mumbai vs Bengaluru match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

