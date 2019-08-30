Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Hyderabad take on Pune in today's 1st match
In today's second match, Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Patna Pirates as Naveen Kumar look to break Pardeep Narwal's Super 10 recoard. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
File photo: Naveen Kumar in action against U Mumba
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 36, Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates live streaming
Dabang Delhi have won all the three matches so far in their home leg and look to end home leg campaign with a win. Today’s second match will be crucial for Naveen Kumar as he is on a verge of breaking Pardeep Narwal’s eight consecutive SUPER 10 record. The Delhi vs Patna match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates live match score here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More