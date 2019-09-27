Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Mumbai take on Bengaluru in today's 1st match
In today's second match, Telugu Titans will be in do or die situation, when they lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
File photo: Maninder Singh in action against U Mumba
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 60, Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans live streaming details
Head to head, Telugu Titans have a slight advantage as they won six of 12 matches while one match ended in a tie. The Hyderabad vs Jaipur kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans live match score here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More