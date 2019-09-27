JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Mumbai take on Bengaluru in today's 1st match

In today's second match, Telugu Titans will be in do or die situation, when they lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

PKL 2019, maninder Singh, U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors
File photo: Maninder Singh in action against U Mumba
In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, the first game will be played between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls. Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Telugu Titans at Sawai Mansingh stadium, Jaipur, in the second match. A win or tie between U Mumba and Bengaluru will eliminate Patna Pirates from the playoff race. The Mumbai vs Bengaluru kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

 
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 60, Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans live streaming details
 
Head to head, Telugu Titans have a slight advantage as they won six of 12 matches while one match ended in a tie. The Hyderabad vs Jaipur kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans live match score here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh