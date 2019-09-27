Pro Kabaddi points table: Telugu Titans, Patna stare at playoff elimination

The fag end of Pro Kabaddi 2019 has arrived with the conclusion of the Jaipur leg on Friday, and the playoffs qualification scenario has become a bit clearer now. With only two legs (Panchkula and Greater Noida) left, points table toppers, and are the only two teams that have qualified for the playoffs, while Tamil Thalaivas are the only team to have been eliminated so far.



On Day 60, the first match will be played between and Bengaluru Bulls, while Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with in the second match.

The matches today hold the possibility of and being eliminated. have only three games remaining and if they manage to win all their remaining games, they can earn maximum 55 points. need to win their match today and look for the results of UP Yoddha and U Mumba, while winning their remaining fixtures.

If the two teams are eliminated, then it would come as a major upset for their fans, given both have superstar raiders – Pardeep Narwal (Patna) and Siddharth Desai (Hyderabad) -- in their ranks.

Qualifications & Eliminations on Day 60:

Scenario 1: and Telugu Titans get eliminated if:

- There is a tie between U Mumba-Bengaluru and Jaipur beats Titans

- In such a case, both and Bengaluru will have 56 points and Jaipur will earn 57. Patna and Telugu can reach 55 max. Both Patna and Telugu will be out.

Scenario 2: Win for and win for Jaipur

- U Mumba will have 58 points, Jaipur will be on 57. But two of Bengaluru's remaining three matches are against Jaipur and UP Yoddha. So, any one of Bengaluru or UP Yoddha will surely cross 55, knocking out Patna and Telugu Titans.

Scenario 3: Win for Bengaluru and Win for Jaipur

- A win for UP Yoddha on Saturday will then knock out Patna and Telugu.

- For Patna & Telugu to qualify, UP & MUM have to get less than 2 points from remaining matches, which is highly unlikely given their recent form