Pro Kabaddi points table: Telugu Titans, Patna stare at playoff elimination

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi 2019 players' auction: All you need to know about Day 1 action
PKL 2019 auction: Telugu Titans bag Siddharth Desai for Rs 1.45 cr
From Patna Pirates to Bengaluru Bulls, playoff chances of teams on Day 57
Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors eye playoff qualification in today's match
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Pune vs Hyderabad preview: Siddharth eyes 300 raid points
-
The fag end of Pro Kabaddi 2019 has arrived with the conclusion of the Jaipur leg on Friday, and the playoffs qualification scenario has become a bit clearer now. With only two legs (Panchkula and Greater Noida) left, PKL 2019 points table toppers, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors are the only two teams that have qualified for the playoffs, while Tamil Thalaivas are the only team to have been eliminated so far.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
On Day 60, the first match will be played between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls, while Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Telugu Titans in the second match.
The matches today hold the possibility of Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans being eliminated. Patna Pirates have only three games remaining and if they manage to win all their remaining games, they can earn maximum 55 points. Telugu Titans need to win their match today and look for the results of UP Yoddha and U Mumba, while winning their remaining fixtures.
If the two teams are eliminated, then it would come as a major upset for their fans, given both have superstar raiders – Pardeep Narwal (Patna) and Siddharth Desai (Hyderabad) -- in their ranks.
Qualifications & Eliminations on Day 60:
Scenario 1: Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans get eliminated if:
- There is a tie between U Mumba-Bengaluru and Jaipur beats Titans
- In such a case, both U Mumba and Bengaluru will have 56 points and Jaipur will earn 57. Patna and Telugu can reach 55 max. Both Patna and Telugu will be out.
Scenario 2: Win for U Mumba and win for Jaipur
- U Mumba will have 58 points, Jaipur will be on 57. But two of Bengaluru's remaining three matches are against Jaipur and UP Yoddha. So, any one of Bengaluru or UP Yoddha will surely cross 55, knocking out Patna and Telugu Titans.
Scenario 3: Win for Bengaluru and Win for Jaipur
- A win for UP Yoddha on Saturday will then knock out Patna and Telugu.
- For Patna & Telugu to qualify, UP & MUM have to get less than 2 points from remaining matches, which is highly unlikely given their recent form