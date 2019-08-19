JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Mumbai take on Haryana in today's first match

In today's second match, UP Yoddha will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

PKL 2019, Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
Haryana Steelers' raid against Bengaluru Bulls
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, and UP Yoddha will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, in the second match. Haryana Steelers. The Mumbai vs Haryana kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Check Pro Kabaddi 2019 schedule and points table here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 27, Match 2: UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming
 
Head to head, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won two out of three matches while UP Yoddha won one. The UP vs Jaipur match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live match score here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh