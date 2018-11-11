JUST IN
PKL 2018 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi LIVE: Anup Kumar in action

In today's second match, Fazel Atrachali's U Mumba take on Haryana Steelers led by Monu Goyat. Check Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six LIVE updates here

On Day 30 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, the first match will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi, while in the second match, U Mumba will lock horns with Haryana Steelers at the NSCI Indoor stadium in Mumbai. In their head-to-head battles so far, Jaipur Pink Panthers have come out victorious in seven matches and Dabang Delhi in just three. However, Jaipur’s form is not up to the mark in PKL 2018 so far. They suffered the second biggest loss of PKL 6 in their last match as they ended up losing by 24 points to U Mumba on Friday. In this match, Jaipur scored only seven tackle points and failed with 23 of their 29 tackles (79 per cent failure rate). 
 
PKL 2018, Day 30, Match 2: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
 
In the second match, the hosts, U Mumba, will take on Haryana Steelers at 2100 (IST). In the five games that these teams have played against each other, U Mumba have won four. This includes the two matches in PKL 2018 that they have played so far. In their first encounter in PKL 2018, U Mumba won by a whopping 27 points, which is the largest victory margin for U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League history and also the biggest margin of PKL 6. While in the second encounter, U Mumba won by 10 points 42-32.
 
PKL 2018 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi LIVE: Anup Kumar in action

PKL 2018, Day 30: Today's kabaddi match schedule Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Match 2: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
