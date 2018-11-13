PKL 2018 LIVE: Host U Mumba take on UP as Inter-zone challenge kicks off

The 60th match of the VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018 will mark the return of the inter-zone challenge week. In today's first match, Puneri Paltan will take on Telugu Titans at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. A win will take Puneri Paltan on the top of VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018 points table. Puneri Paltan need to win this match and win big to push their score difference on the higher side. Telugu Titans will have the same task on their hands.

In the second match of the day, hosts U Mumba will take on UP Yoddha at NSCI SVP Stadium. U Mumba are already at the top of the points table fro Zone A, however, they would look to consolidate their position by winning this match. UP Yoddha, on the other hand, will need to win the match to top the points table from Zone B. Also, they will need to win big to improve upon their abysmal score difference. U Mumba have an astounding score difference of +90.

The first match of the day, i.e, Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans will start at 2000 hours, while the second match of the day, i.e, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, will start at 2100 hours.





The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English. Both the matches will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. The kabaddi fans who want to hear the commentary in Hindi can watch it on Hotstar. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.