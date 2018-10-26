PKL 2018 Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers LIVE: Battle of the laggards

On Day 17 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, defending champions Patna Pirates will play their first home match which also kick-start the Patna leg of Pro Kabaddi 2018. In the first match, Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, led by while the second match will be played between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas at Paltliputra Sports Complex in Patna. In PKL 5, Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas played once during Inter-zone challenge week in which Thalaivas came victorious in the dying moment of the match. The game is remembered for Ajay Thakur (CHE) winning the game for his team in the final raid of the match with a 2-point raid. Tamil Thalaivas finally broke their 5-game losing streak on Tuesday by beating Puneri Paltan. It was their first win since the first game of PKL 6.



Match 33: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Before that, in the first match, Patna Pirates led by Pardeep Narwal will take on Anup Kumar’s Jaipur Pink Panthers. This match features the last placed team of both, Zone A and B. However, the reasons for the last place are quite different for both the teams. Jaipur have struggled in the raiding department despite having top raiders and have the second worst raid point average by any team in But Patna is the 2nd best raiding side. Nitin Rawal is their best raider with 18 raid points in 3 games and none of the Jaipur players have scored a Super 10 in Pro Kabaddi 2018. On the other hand, Patna Pirates are bottom of the list on average tackle points (7.3) by a team in PKL 6. Jaipur are second best in this list. Jaideep is Patna’s best defender with 10 tackle points in 4 games at a tackle strike rate of 40. Except Jaideep, none of them have scored more than 5 tackle points for Patna.

