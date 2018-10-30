PKL 2018 LIVE score: Puneri Paltan 12|16 Gujarat Fortunegiants at half time

JUST IN
PKL 2018: Patna Pirates need to improve defence to avoid successive defeats
In today's second match, Patna Pirates led by Pardeep Narwal will take on Vishal Bhardwaj's Telugu Titan. Check Pro Kabaddi league (PKL 2018) season six LIVE score updates here

BS Web Team 

In today’s match of ViVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, the first match will be played between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants while in the second match hosts Patna Pirates, led by Pardeep Narwal lock horns with Telugu Titans at Patliputra Sports Complex. In PKL 5, Patna Pirates had a clean sweep against Telugu Titans winning all the three matches but this season Patna lost their first match against Hyderabad. Telugu Titans will look to improve their average raid points per game as they have almost 3 points worse off than Puneri Paltan who are the next worst team. This is despite having two quality raiders in the form of Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke. None of the Titans’ raiders are averaging more than 7 raid points a game and none of them have a raid strike rate above 40.

PKL 2018, Day 20 Match 1: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan

Before that, in the first match, Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to continue their unbeaten record against Puneri Paltan as they won four games on a trot. Gujarat beat Pune by 6 points in the first meeting which was their first game of the Pune leg. Puneri Paltan has failed to cross 30 total points in each of the four matches against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Nitin Tomar has the 2nd highest raid points in PKL 2018 so far and could become the first raider in this season to reach 100 raid points this match. He needs just 6 raid points to do it
 
AT HALF TIME: Gujarat Fortunegiants lead Puneri Paltan (16-12)

An empty raid from Prapanjan to end the first half (12-16)

An empty raid from Prapanjan to end the first half (12-16)

An empty raid from both the teams (12-16)

A successful raid from Nitin tomar (12-16)

Mahendra Rajput unsuccessful raid (11-16)

Nitin Tomar is tackled (10-16)

An unsuccessful raid from Ajay Kumar (10-15)

Parvesh unsuccessful raid (9-15) and with this Puneri Paltan ALL OUT 

Sachin raids successfully (8-12)

More G B unsuccessful raid (8-11)
