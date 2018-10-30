PKL 2018 LIVE score: Puneri Paltan 12|16 Gujarat Fortunegiants at half time

In today’s match of ViVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, the first match will be played between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants while in the second match hosts Patna Pirates, led by Pardeep Narwal lock horns with Telugu Titans at Patliputra Sports Complex. In PKL 5, Patna Pirates had a clean sweep against Telugu Titans winning all the three matches but this season Patna lost their first match against Hyderabad. Telugu Titans will look to improve their average raid points per game as they have almost 3 points worse off than Puneri Paltan who are the next worst team. This is despite having two quality raiders in the form of Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke. None of the Titans’ raiders are averaging more than 7 raid points a game and none of them have a raid strike rate above 40.



Check Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six points table here



PKL 2018, Day 20 Match 1: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan



Before that, in the first match, Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to continue their unbeaten record against Puneri Paltan as they won four games on a trot. Gujarat beat Pune by 6 points in the first meeting which was their first game of the Pune leg. Puneri Paltan has failed to cross 30 total points in each of the four matches against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Nitin Tomar has the 2nd highest raid points in so far and could become the first raider in this season to reach 100 raid points this match. He needs just 6 raid points to do it



Stay Tuned for updates...

