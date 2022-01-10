Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas thrash Haryana Steelers

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
Haryana Steelers, U Mumba share spoils in Pro Kabaddi League
PKL 8: Tamil Thalaivas decimate UP Yoddha to maintain positive run
Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers go down 39-42 against Patna Pirates
Pro Kabaddi League 8: U Mumba thrash Telugu Titans 48-38 in Whitefield
-
Tamil Thalaivas produced an all-round performance to beat Haryana Steelers 45-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Monday.
The first half was a high-scoring affair with Tamil Thalaivas dominating the early minutes.
Captain Surjeet Singh and Sagar were in no mood to let the Haryana raiders settle as they dished out tackle after tackle to get their team an all out in the fifth minute.
The defence set the tempo for the Thalaivas while Manjeet, back again in the line-up after missing Thalaivas' previous encounter, and K Prapanjan picked up the raid points.
The team from Chennai got their second all out with eight minutes left for the interval and opened a 14-point lead. But kabaddi is a game of momentum and Vikash Kandola quickly turned it around for the Steelers.
He found errors in an over-enthusiastic Tamil defence and helped Haryana claw their way back into the contest. They got their first all out with two minutes remaining for half-time to reduce Thalaivas' lead to five points.
Tamil's Sagar got his High 5 before the teams switched sides with the scores at 24-18.
The second half was a repeat of the first with Thalaivas continuing their good form.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor