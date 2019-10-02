JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Ind vs SA 1st Test: Rohit, Mayank give solid start at Vizag; 91-0 at lunch
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi League top raider Pardeep Narwal will feature in today's match

Pardeep Narwal has been waging a lone battle for Patna Pirates this season. He has now produced nine consecutive Super 10s, bettering his previous record of eight consecutive Super 10s from PKL 5

BS Web Team 

Pardeep Narwal, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2019
File photo: Pardeep Narwal in action

In Match 117 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba will eye a playoff spot, when they take on Patna Pirates at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on Wednesday. Patna Pirates will play for pride as they have already got eliminated from the playoffs contention. Fazel Atrachali and his teammate Sandeep Narwal are on the verge of reaching 300 tackle points. Only 2 other defenders – Manjeet Chhillar and Ravinder Pahal – have reached this mark.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

U Mumba Corners – PKL 7
Defender Tackle Points Avg. Tackle Pts. HIGH 5s Tackle SR
Sandeep Narwal 296 2.5 16 54
Fazel Atrachali 295 3.0 19 64
Fazel joins the 60 club

After U Mumba’s match against Tamil Thalaivas on Monday, Fazel Atrachali became the 4th defender to reach the 60 tackle point mark in PKL 2019. However, he has just two HIGH 5s compared to the other defenders who all have five which depicts that he has been more consistent than the others. Atrachali has scored 60 tackle points with a tackle strike rate of 58 is also the highest in this group, jointly with Vishal Bhardwaj.

Defenders With 60 Tackle Points – PKL 2019
Defender Tackle Points Avg. Tackle Pts. HIGH 5s Tackle SR
Sandeep Dhull 67 3.4 5 50
Vishal Bhardwaj 61 3.4 5 58
Sumit 61 3.4 5 55
Fazel Atrachali 60 3.2 2 58
The lone fight will continue for Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal has been waging a lone battle for Patna Pirates this season. He has now produced nine consecutive Super 10s, bettering his previous record of eight consecutive Super 10s from PKL 5.

Most Consecutive SUPER 10s in a Season – PKL
Raider Season No. of Consecutive Matches
Naveen Kumar PKL 7 18*
Pardeep Narwal PKL 7 9*
Pardeep Narwal PKL 5 8
In the last nine matches he is averaging 17.4 raid points per game with a raid strike rate of 78. 9 and scored 12 Super raids.

Pardeep Narwal – Last 9 Matches
Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Super 10s Raid SR Super Raids
157 17.4 9 78 9
Pardeep Narwal is king of Super Raids

Pardeep Narwal has more Super Raids than any other raider this season. He has more Super Raids than some other teams combined. Only Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers as a team have more Super Raids combined than Pardeep Narwal. This shows, Pardeep has more Super Raids as an individual than nine other teams in PKL 2019.

Most Super Raids – PKL 7 Super Raids – Pardeep vs. Teams – PKL 7
Raider Super Raids Team/Raider Super Raids
Pardeep Narwal 12 Bengal Warriors 14
Vikas Kandola 6 Haryana Steelers 14
Vinay 6 Pardeep Narwal 12
Siddharth Desai 6 Telugu Titans 9
Top five all-time top raiders of Pro Kabaddi League

Raider name Latest team Matches played Raid points
Pardeep Narwal Patna Pirates 104 1101
Rahul Chaudhari Tamil Thalaivas 120 943
Deepak Niwas Hooda Jaipur Pink Panthers 123 856
Ajay Thakur Tamil Thalaivas 115 790
Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 79 731

First Published: Wed, October 02 2019. 16:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY