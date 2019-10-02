Pro Kabaddi League top raider Pardeep Narwal will feature in today's match

-
-
In Match 117 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba will eye a playoff spot, when they take on Patna Pirates at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on Wednesday. Patna Pirates will play for pride as they have already got eliminated from the playoffs contention. Fazel Atrachali and his teammate Sandeep Narwal are on the verge of reaching 300 tackle points. Only 2 other defenders – Manjeet Chhillar and Ravinder Pahal – have reached this mark.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
|U Mumba Corners – PKL 7
|Defender
|Tackle Points
|Avg. Tackle Pts.
|HIGH 5s
|Tackle SR
|Sandeep Narwal
|296
|2.5
|16
|54
|Fazel Atrachali
|295
|3.0
|19
|64
After U Mumba’s match against Tamil Thalaivas on Monday, Fazel Atrachali became the 4th defender to reach the 60 tackle point mark in PKL 2019. However, he has just two HIGH 5s compared to the other defenders who all have five which depicts that he has been more consistent than the others. Atrachali has scored 60 tackle points with a tackle strike rate of 58 is also the highest in this group, jointly with Vishal Bhardwaj.
|Defenders With 60 Tackle Points – PKL 2019
|Defender
|Tackle Points
|Avg. Tackle Pts.
|HIGH 5s
|Tackle SR
|Sandeep Dhull
|67
|3.4
|5
|50
|Vishal Bhardwaj
|61
|3.4
|5
|58
|Sumit
|61
|3.4
|5
|55
|Fazel Atrachali
|60
|3.2
|2
|58
Pardeep Narwal has been waging a lone battle for Patna Pirates this season. He has now produced nine consecutive Super 10s, bettering his previous record of eight consecutive Super 10s from PKL 5.
|Most Consecutive SUPER 10s in a Season – PKL
|Raider
|Season
|No. of Consecutive Matches
|Naveen Kumar
|PKL 7
|18*
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 7
|9*
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 5
|8
|Pardeep Narwal – Last 9 Matches
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Super 10s
|Raid SR
|Super Raids
|157
|17.4
|9
|78
|9
Pardeep Narwal has more Super Raids than any other raider this season. He has more Super Raids than some other teams combined. Only Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers as a team have more Super Raids combined than Pardeep Narwal. This shows, Pardeep has more Super Raids as an individual than nine other teams in PKL 2019.
|Most Super Raids – PKL 7
|Super Raids – Pardeep vs. Teams – PKL 7
|Raider
|Super Raids
|Team/Raider
|Super Raids
|Pardeep Narwal
|12
|Bengal Warriors
|14
|Vikas Kandola
|6
|Haryana Steelers
|14
|Vinay
|6
|Pardeep Narwal
|12
|Siddharth Desai
|6
|Telugu Titans
|9
|Raider name
|Latest team
|Matches played
|Raid points
|Pardeep Narwal
|Patna Pirates
|104
|1101
|Rahul Chaudhari
|Tamil Thalaivas
|120
|943
|Deepak Niwas Hooda
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|123
|856
|Ajay Thakur
|Tamil Thalaivas
|115
|790
|Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|79
|731