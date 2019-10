Pro Kabaddi League top raider Pardeep Narwal will feature in today's match

In Match 117 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will eye a playoff spot, when they take on at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on Wednesday. will play for pride as they have already got eliminated from the playoffs contention. Fazel Atrachali and his teammate Sandeep Narwal are on the verge of reaching 300 tackle points. Only 2 other defenders – Manjeet Chhillar and Ravinder Pahal – have reached this mark.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here





Corners – PKL 7 Defender Tackle Points Avg. Tackle Pts. HIGH 5s Tackle SR Sandeep Narwal 296 2.5 16 54 Fazel Atrachali 295 3.0 19 64

After U Mumba’s match against Tamil Thalaivas on Monday, Fazel Atrachali became the 4th defender to reach the 60 tackle point mark in However, he has just two HIGH 5s compared to the other defenders who all have five which depicts that he has been more consistent than the others. Atrachali has scored 60 tackle points with a tackle strike rate of 58 is also the highest in this group, jointly with Vishal Bhardwaj.

Defenders With 60 Tackle Points – PKL 2019 Defender Tackle Points Avg. Tackle Pts. HIGH 5s Tackle SR Sandeep Dhull 67 3.4 5 50 Vishal Bhardwaj 61 3.4 5 58 Sumit 61 3.4 5 55 Fazel Atrachali 60 3.2 2 58

Pardeep Narwal has been waging a lone battle for this season. He has now produced nine consecutive Super 10s, bettering his previous record of eight consecutive Super 10s from PKL 5.

Most Consecutive SUPER 10s in a Season – PKL Raider Season No. of Consecutive Matches Naveen Kumar PKL 7 18* Pardeep Narwal PKL 7 9* Pardeep Narwal PKL 5 8

In the last nine matches he is averaging 17.4 raid points per game with a raid strike rate of 78. 9 and scored 12 Super raids.

Pardeep Narwal – Last 9 Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Super 10s Raid SR Super Raids 157 17.4 9 78 9

Pardeep Narwal has more Super Raids than any other raider this season. He has more Super Raids than some other teams combined. Only Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers as a team have more Super Raids combined than Pardeep Narwal. This shows, Pardeep has more Super Raids as an individual than nine other teams in

Most Super Raids – PKL 7 Super Raids – Pardeep vs. Teams – PKL 7 Raider Super Raids Team/Raider Super Raids Pardeep Narwal 12 Bengal Warriors 14 Vikas Kandola 6 Haryana Steelers 14 Vinay 6 Pardeep Narwal 12 Siddharth Desai 6 Telugu Titans 9