JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2018 » News

PKL 2018, Day 35 highlights: Guj, Bulls play 30-30 tie; Bengal beat Pune
Business Standard

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Fortunegiants beat UP by 37-32; Bulls beat Jaipur

In the 70th match of VIVO ProKabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, while Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on UP Yoddha. Catch all live updates here

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

On the 36th day of the VIVO ProKabaddi League 208, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 70th match of the league, at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. On the other hand, in the 71st match, hosts, Gujarat Fortunegiants will collide with UP Yoddhas at the same venue.

Click here to view the full VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018 points table.

In the 70th match, Bengaluru Bulls will like to consolidate their position on the top of Zone B as they face Jaipur Pink Panthers who are struggling at the bottom of Zone B. Pink Panther won their previous encounter against UP Yoddha, while Bulls had to settle for a tie.

Key Players: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Mohit Chhillar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Sandeep Dhull.

In the 71st match, hosts Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on UP Yoddha. After getting a tie as the result of the previous game, the hosts will be looking to win this one to keep their momentum going. UP, on the other hand, are desperate for a win as their score difference is in abysmal position. 

Key Players: Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Nitesh Kumar.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Fortunegiants beat UP by 37-32; Bulls beat Jaipur

Gujarat Fortunegiants beat UP Yoddha by 37-32

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Fortunegiants beat UP by 37-32; Bulls beat Jaipur

Raider tackled. 37-32

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Fortunegiants beat UP by 37-32; Bulls beat Jaipur

Gujarat Score. 36-32

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Fortunegiants beat UP by 37-32; Bulls beat Jaipur

UP all out.  35-32

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Fortunegiants beat UP by 37-32; Bulls beat Jaipur

Point to Guj. 32-32

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Fortunegiants beat UP by 37-32; Bulls beat Jaipur

High kick. 31-32

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Fortunegiants beat UP by 37-32; Bulls beat Jaipur

Good point by UP. 30-32

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Fortunegiants beat UP by 37-32; Bulls beat Jaipur

Point to Guj. 30-31

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Fortunegiants beat UP by 37-32; Bulls beat Jaipur

Super tackle by UP. 29-31

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Fortunegiants beat UP by 37-32; Bulls beat Jaipur

Bonus and point to UP. 29-29

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Fortunegiants beat UP by 37-32; Bulls beat Jaipur

Point to Guj. 29-27
First Published: Sun, November 18 2018. 18:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Fortunegiants beat UP by 37-32; Bulls beat Jaipur

In the 70th match of VIVO ProKabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, while Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on UP Yoddha. Catch all live updates here

On the 36th day of the VIVO ProKabaddi League 208, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 70th match of the league, at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. On the other hand, in the 71st match, hosts, Gujarat Fortunegiants will collide with UP Yoddhas at the same venue.

Click here to view the full VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018 points table.

In the 70th match, Bengaluru Bulls will like to consolidate their position on the top of Zone B as they face Jaipur Pink Panthers who are struggling at the bottom of Zone B. Pink Panther won their previous encounter against UP Yoddha, while Bulls had to settle for a tie.

Key Players: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Mohit Chhillar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Sandeep Dhull.

In the 71st match, hosts Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on UP Yoddha. After getting a tie as the result of the previous game, the hosts will be looking to win this one to keep their momentum going. UP, on the other hand, are desperate for a win as their score difference is in abysmal position. 

Key Players: Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Nitesh Kumar.


image
Business Standard
177 22