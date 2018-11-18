PKL 2018 LIVE score: Fortunegiants beat UP by 37-32; Bulls beat Jaipur

Gujarat Fortunegiants beat UP Yoddha by 37-32
On the 36th day of the VIVO ProKabaddi League 208, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 70th match of the league, at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. On the other hand, in the 71st match, hosts, Gujarat Fortunegiants will collide with UP Yoddhas at the same venue.
Click here to view the full VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018 points table.
In the 70th match, Bengaluru Bulls will like to consolidate their position on the top of Zone B as they face Jaipur Pink Panthers who are struggling at the bottom of Zone B. Pink Panther won their previous encounter against UP Yoddha, while Bulls had to settle for a tie.
Key Players: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Mohit Chhillar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Sandeep Dhull.
In the 71st match, hosts Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on UP Yoddha. After getting a tie as the result of the previous game, the hosts will be looking to win this one to keep their momentum going. UP, on the other hand, are desperate for a win as their score difference is in abysmal position.
Key Players: Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Nitesh Kumar.