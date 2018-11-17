JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2018 » News

Can a steadily improving Team India claim the Hockey World Cup title?
Business Standard

PKL 2018, LIVE score: Pune, Bengal testing skills, close match ahead; 7-5

In the 68th match of the VIVO ProKabaddi League, Puneri Paltan will face Bengal Warriors, while in the 69th match, Gujarat Fortunegianrts will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls. Catch live updates here

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

On the 35th day of the VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan will face Bengal Warriors in the 68th match at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, while hosts Gujarat Fortunegianrts will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue. Gujarat will look to continue their good run and keep pushing up on the VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018 points table

In the 68th match, a humbled Bengal Warriors will look to gain some points and better their position. They would love to forget their previous performance and bounce back strongly against Puneri Paltan. Players to Watch out for: Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Maninder Singh. The match will start at 2000 hours. 

In the 69th match, upbeat Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to keep the momentum going and trump today's opponent Bengaluru Bulls. After beating Bengal, Gujarat will be looking to dominate the points table from their zone. Bengaluru will like to start the Ahmedabad leg with a bang. Key players: Baldev Singh, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sachin, Rohit Kumar. Match will start at 2100 hours.

 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

PKL 2018, LIVE score: Pune, Bengal testing skills, close match ahead; 7-5

Bengal scores in do or die raid. 7-7

PKL 2018, LIVE score: Pune, Bengal testing skills, close match ahead; 7-5

7-6

PKL 2018, LIVE score: Pune, Bengal testing skills, close match ahead; 7-5

Pune score. 7-4

PKL 2018, LIVE score: Pune, Bengal testing skills, close match ahead; 7-5

Toe touch to Maninder, Bengal score. 6-4

PKL 2018, LIVE score: Pune, Bengal testing skills, close match ahead; 7-5

Two points to PUne. 6-3

PKL 2018, LIVE score: Pune, Bengal testing skills, close match ahead; 7-5

Mahesh Gaur score in do or die. 4-3

PKL 2018, LIVE score: Pune, Bengal testing skills, close match ahead; 7-5

Touch point. Pune score. 4-2

PKL 2018, LIVE score: Pune, Bengal testing skills, close match ahead; 7-5

Point to Pune. 3-2

PKL 2018, LIVE score: Pune, Bengal testing skills, close match ahead; 7-5

More is out. 2-2

PKL 2018, LIVE score: Pune, Bengal testing skills, close match ahead; 7-5

Touch point to Bengal. 2-1

PKL 2018, LIVE score: Pune, Bengal testing skills, close match ahead; 7-5

Another bonus to Pune. 2-0
First Published: Sat, November 17 2018. 18:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

PKL 2018, LIVE score: Pune, Bengal testing skills, close match ahead; 7-5

In the 68th match of the VIVO ProKabaddi League, Puneri Paltan will face Bengal Warriors, while in the 69th match, Gujarat Fortunegianrts will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls. Catch live updates here

On the 35th day of the VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan will face Bengal Warriors in the 68th match at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, while hosts Gujarat Fortunegianrts will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue. Gujarat will look to continue their good run and keep pushing up on the VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018 points table

In the 68th match, a humbled Bengal Warriors will look to gain some points and better their position. They would love to forget their previous performance and bounce back strongly against Puneri Paltan. Players to Watch out for: Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Maninder Singh. The match will start at 2000 hours. 

In the 69th match, upbeat Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to keep the momentum going and trump today's opponent Bengaluru Bulls. After beating Bengal, Gujarat will be looking to dominate the points table from their zone. Bengaluru will like to start the Ahmedabad leg with a bang. Key players: Baldev Singh, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sachin, Rohit Kumar. Match will start at 2100 hours.

 

image
Business Standard
177 22