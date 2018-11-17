PKL 2018, LIVE score: Pune, Bengal testing skills, close match ahead; 7-5

VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018 points table. On the 35th day of the VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan will face Bengal Warriors in the 68th match at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, while hosts Gujarat Fortunegianrts will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue. Gujarat will look to continue their good run and keep pushing up on the

In the 68th match, a humbled Bengal Warriors will look to gain some points and better their position. They would love to forget their previous performance and bounce back strongly against Puneri Paltan. Players to Watch out for: Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, The match will start at 2000 hours.

In the 69th match, upbeat Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to keep the momentum going and trump today's opponent Bengaluru Bulls. After beating Bengal, Gujarat will be looking to dominate the points table from their zone. Bengaluru will like to start the Ahmedabad leg with a bang. Key players: Baldev Singh, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sachin, Rohit Kumar. Match will start at 2100 hours.



