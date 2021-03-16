Gritty Indian Arrows beat Aizawl FC 2-1 in Hero I-League

-
ALSO READ
AIFF name TrionTotte as nutrition and hydration partner for Indian Arrows
I-League part of route to qualify for u-23 Asian Cup: Indian Arrows coach
I-League: Online fitness sessions helping Indian Arrows to stay in shape
Hero I-League: Aizawl FC thrash Mohammedan Sporting 3-0
Hero I-league: Punjab FC hope to build on momentum against Indian Arrows
-
The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side, Indian Arrows showed great determination to notch up a thrilling 2-1 win over Aizawl FC in an I-League match here on Tuesday.
Parthib Gogoi's (11th) early strike was cancelled out by a wonder goal from Malsawmtluanga (22nd), but the Arrows showcased their never-say-die attitude as Lalchhanhima Sailo's strike in the 36th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Goalkeeper Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari, in inspired form, made some crucial saves in the second half to help the young guns in maintaining their lead.
Coming on the back of a 1-0 win over NEROCA, Yan Law's team played with confidence and created goal-scoring chances in the opening minutes of the match.
But they fell behind in the 11th minute, courtesy a beautiful Gogoi goal. A deflected shot found Gogoi inside the box and the nimble-footed forward curled the ball into the back of the net as the Indian Arrows led 1-0.
Aizawl FC kept dominating possession and they were rewarded in the 22nd minute when Malsawmtluanga produced a sensational finish from outside of the box to bring the team back on level terms.
However, Lalchhanhima Sailo put the Arrows ahead when he found an accurate cross inside the box and smashed it into the top corner with his left foot.
Aizawl FC are mathematically safe from relegation and the Mizoram-based club left no stone unturned to find the equaliser.
In the 68th minute, Zahid Hussain pulled out a blinder of a save to deny Aizawl from close range after substitute Lalremsanga's shot from inside the box was parried away.
In the 70th minute, Hussain once again shut the gates for Aizawl as he saved Brandon's attempt from close range.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor