PSL 2021: Mohammad Rizwan replaces Shan Masood as Multan Sultans captain

Multan Sultans have named wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan as their captain for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. Rizwan will replace Shan Masood, who led the franchise to the playoffs last year.
In the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, Rizwan raced to 42nd place after standout performances in the three-match series that Pakistan won 2-1. He scored 197 runs in three innings and was named as the Player of the Series."I look forward to leading the Multan Sultans team for the upcoming season. I have understood the innovative approach the franchise applied last season and am looking forward to playing my part this season. Multan Sultans had a successful PSL 5 and we will aspire to go even better this time around especially with senior Pakistani players like Shahid Afridi, Shan Masood and Sohail Tanvir," Rizwan said in a statement released by the franchise.
Multan owner Alamgir Khan Tareen said: "Rizwan has shown exemplary leadership qualities with the Pakistan team as well as with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in domestic tournaments. We are grateful to Shan Masood for leading the franchise exceptionally well last season and for instilling a winning mentality in the team."
PSL 2021 will be played in Karachi and Lahore from February 20 to March 22. The upcoming sixth edition of the tournament will see the return of fans in the stadium as 20 per cent of crowd capacity was allowed for the PSL 2021.
The tournament opener between defending champions Karachi Kings and 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators will be played at the National Stadium on February 20.
