PSL: PCB awaits visas for Indian, S African members of broadcasting crew

-
ALSO READ
India vs England: Check Motera stadium capacity, facts, tickets price here
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Floodlights at Motera programmed to help sighting during twilight phase
Pakistan Cricket Board looking to hire UK-based firm for PSL bio-bubble
As Abu Dhabi ups its game, will the attempt to lure Indian tourists work?
-
The Pakistan Cricket Board is awaiting visas for the Indian and South African members of the Pakistan Super League's broadcasting crew.
The PSL-6 will resume in Abu Dhabi.
According to details, the PCB had until Sunday not received visas for the Indian and South Africa nationals in the broadcasting crew, who have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine period once they land in Abu Dhabi.
"The quarantine period for the rest of the participants of the PSL 6 including Pakistani players is seven days but the PCB is worried about the broadcasting crew of Indian and South Africans because time is running out," a source said.
The PCB has got special permission from the UAE authorities to host the remaining 20 matches of the PSL in the Gulf country. The PSL was abruptly postponed in March due to COVID-19 cases among some franchise players and officials.
The source said the PCB was keen to start the tournament by June 5 as the weather also gets hotter in Abu Dhabi in the latter part of June and July.
"The PCB will have to bear a lot of extra expenses as they are also planning to fly out the South African players and crew from Johannesburg to Abu Dhabi on a chartered flight while remaining players and officials will take a chartered flight from Karachi to Abu Dhabi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor