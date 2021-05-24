BAN vs SL: Bangladesh has always played well in ODIs, says Mehidy Hasan

-
After winning the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraj said that his side always plays well in the 50-over format, but it was important to take an early lead in the series.
Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah hit respective fifties before Mehidy Hasan bagged four wickets to help Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first ODI on Sunday.
"Every contribution was important. Tamim bhai gave us a good start but when we lost two quick wickets, Mushfiq bhai and Riyad bhai put together an important partnership. Afif and Saif batted well towards the end. We weren't able to win for a long time. We won the ODI series against West Indies but we couldn't convert good performance in the Test series against them. This was an important match, but we have always played well in ODIs," ESPNcricinfo quoted Mehidy as saying.
"Having everyone around also played a major role in the win. My initial plan, as I have always done in the past, is to contain the runs. I try to bowl on good line and length, and contain the runs. I believe that if I do that, I have a greater chance when the batsman makes a mistake. I just tried to bowl more dot balls," he added.
Mushfiqur, who scored 84 runs off 87 balls, said he is not like Kieron Pollard or Andre Russell, so he stuck to his strengths and took his time to get into the groove in the first ODI.
"It was not an easy wicket to bat on. When Shakib, Liton got out early, there was pressure. Tamim batted well, allowed me to take my time. And then Riyad bhai was superb. I am not a big guy, not a Pollard or Russell, I stuck to my strengths, took my time," said Mushfiqur after the match.
"I had to keep one end safe and that is what I did. The finishing touch from Riyad and Afif was superb. These conditions are not ideal to play, it is not just hot, the humidity takes a lot out of you but credit to our players," he added.
With this win Bangladesh has taken 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. While Mehidy Hasan picked four, Mustafizur Rahman bagged three wickets to bundle out Sri Lanka for 224. Mushfiqur was adjudged the Player of the Match for his knock.
