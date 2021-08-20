Rafael Nadal to miss rest of 2021 season due to foot injury, out of US Open

-
ALSO READ
French Open 2021: Nadal beats Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 7-6, advances to 2nd round
Novak Djokovic beats Nadal in French Open thriller to reach final
20-time grand slam champion Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics
Novak Djokovic's temper flares up as he leaves Tokyo empty-handed
Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer, Nadal with 20 Slams
-
Rafael Nadal on Friday announced he will miss the rest of the 2021 season including this month's US Open due to a left foot injury that has been troubling him for a year.
Last week, the world number 4 Spaniard had already withdrawn from the Western and Southern Open after pulling out of Rogers Cup in Toronto. Nadal's left foot injury forced him to miss Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics too.
"Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately, I have to end the 2021 season. Honestly, I've been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time. After having discussed it with the team and family, this decision has been made and I think it is the way forward to try to recover and recover well," Nadal said in a video posted on his Instagram.
"It's a year that I've missed things that matter a lot to me, like Wimbledon, like the Olympics, how the United States Open is going to be now, like many other events that are also important to me and in view of the fact that during this last year I have not had the ability to train and prepare and compete in the way that I really like do it..."
"In the end, I come to the conclusion that what I need is time to recover, change a series of things, try to understand what has been the evolution of their feet in recent times. It is not a new injury, it is an injury that I have had since 2005 and it had not prevented me from developing my sports career during all these years."
"I am with the maximum enthusiasm and predisposition to do whatever it takes to recover the best possible form, to keep competing for the things that really motivate me and the things that I've done all these years. I am convinced that with the recovery of the foot and obviously a very important daily effort, this can be achieved. I will work as hard as I can to make it happen."
"Thank you in advance for all the support, understanding and all your expressions of affection that are very important and more in difficult times like these. I promise you what I am going to do is work hard to try to continue enjoying this sport for a while longer. A big hug to all."
The legendary southpaw returned at the Citi Open in Washington in August, where he battled through his opening match against Jack Sock in a final-set tie-break before losing against South African Lloyd Harris in three sets in the third round.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor