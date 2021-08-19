Yogi govt presents Rs 42 crore monetary award to Tokyo Olympians

The in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday gave away a sum of Rs 42 crore by way of felicitating the Olympians who did the nation proud at the recently-concluded Games.

Chief Minister Adityanath also handed an additional cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each to 10 athletes from the state who participated in

Gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra received Rs 2 crore, silver medallists wrestler Ravi Dahiya and lifter Mirabai Chanu received Rs 1.5 crore each, while three individual bronze medallists -- shutler P.V. Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Bajrang Punia -- were given Rs 1 crore each.

All the 19 members of the Indian men's hockey that won the bronze in received Rs 1 crore each.

The members of the women's hockey team, which performed exceptionally well to finish fourth in Tokyo, were awarded Rs 50 lakh each and so was golfer Aditi Ashok, who narrowly missed out on a bronze medal.

Adityanath lauded India's best-ever show at an Olympic event and praised the athletes for delivering their best for the country despite the Covid pandemic.

"We are glad that our team produced its best-ever show at 2020 Tokyo In 18 disciplines, India won 7 medals and 10 athletes from UP also participated in the Tokyo Games," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister also listed the steps being taken by the state government to promote sports in Uttar Pradesh.

He pointed out that 31 stadia have already been built in the state and a sports university is coming up in Meerut which will be named after legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

--IANS

amita/arm

