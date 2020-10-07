Rahane integral part of DC, not looking at mid-season transfer: Official

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: Enjoy opening but open to finisher's role, says Ajinkya Rahane
Proud moment: Ajinkya Rahane on India winning gold in FIDE Chess Olympiad
Rahane to focus on physical and mental health ahead of 'challenging' IPL
IPL 2020: Rahane isn't automatic pick for DC's playing XI, says Ponting
Family health a priority, no issue if they can't visit UAE for IPL: Rahane
-
Dubai [UAE], October 7 (ANI): Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty on the points table having won four of their five games in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. But constant questions have been raised on whether they have a place in the XI for senior campaigner Ajinkya Rahane. And at present, it looks like India's Test deputy will have to wait his turn.
Speaking to ANI, a DC official said that while Rahane is brilliant and brings a lot to the table, the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have been in fine form, and tinkering with the opening partnership isn't something the team is looking to do.
"You have to understand that whatever is being said on social media cannot be the criteria for team selection. Rahane is a brilliant players and brings in a lot of experience with him. But the simple point is that Dhawan and Shaw have been outstanding at the top. You do not fix something that isn't broken. Also, you would realise we have looked to continue with players who we believe in over the last two seasons. Dhawan and Shaw are proven performers for us. Rahane will have to wait his turn to be honest," the official said.
Asked if that opens the door for other franchises to look at him in the mid-season transfer window as capped players are also allowed to be transferred this season, the official answered in the negative.
"He is an integral part of the team and he wasn't brought in with the idea of trading him mid-season. Whatever be said on the outside, he has been excellent with the team and has looked to give his input wherever possible," the official said.
Is there a possibility that Rahane can be brought in as a middle-order bat if not as an opener, the official said that the team management has to think on those lines, but it could be a little unfair on the player.
"The demand in the middle-order in a tournament like the IPL is very different and you would not wish to be unfair to him by asking him to bat in the middle-order. After that, it is the call of the team management. Also, you don't do something just for the sake of it. There is a lot of discussion and planning that goes on behind these things," the official explained.
Delhi have done really well this season and will now take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor