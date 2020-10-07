IPL 2020: Sachin hails Bumrah's 'exceptional' bowling vs Rajasthan Royals

-
Former Indian batsman and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar heaped praises on pacer Jasprit Bumrah after he took four wickets against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Bumrah returned with the figures of 4-20 in his four overs which helped Mumbai Indians bowl out Rajasthan for 136 in 18.1 overs and win the game by 57 runs.
Tendulkar said Mumbai Indians started really well by picking up early wickets and hailed the "exceptional" bowling performance of Bumrah.
"A strong performance by @mipaltan while batting & bowling. They started really well by picking early wickets and continued providing regular breakthroughs. @Jaspritbumrah93 was exceptional. Enjoyed watching him bowl tonight," Tendulkar tweeted.
Chasing a formidable target of 194, only Jos Buttler, who played a knock of 70 runs, got going for the Steve Smith-led side. The team failed to build partnerships and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.
Apart from Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson bagged two wickets each.
Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a score of 193/4. Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs from 47 balls. Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma also played useful knocks of 30 and 35 respectively.
With this win, Mumbai is at the top of the table with eight points from six games, while Rajasthan has slipped to the seventh position.
Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Sunday.
