Bangladesh turning around from time when close matches were lost: Shakib

Citing the three-run win over Zimbabwe in Men's T20 World Cup, skipper Shakib Al Hasan believes his side is slowly making a turnaround from a time in the past where they lost many close matches.

At a typically pace and bouncy pitch of The Gabba, Brisbane, Bangladesh's bowling attack, especially their fast bowlers, kept their nerve to click as a unit and defend 150 against Zimbabwe for their second Super 12 victory of the tournament.

"Most T20 matches are decided in the last two overs. It is important to hold on to the nerve. We are turning around from a time when we lost a lot of close matches. We are improving in that regard, by winning a couple of close games."

"I am definitely satisfied (with our performance). We are playing well except the game against South Africa. It can happen in T20s. We want to play well in the remaining matches, which is very difficult in different conditions and against different attacks. I believe our team is capable of playing well consistently," said Shakib in the pre-match press conference ahead of Bangladesh's match against India at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Shakib also had some praise reserved for left-arm spinner Mosaddek Hossain, who defended 16 runs in the final over and also held his nerve when his stumping of Blessing Muzarabani was converted into a no-ball as replays showed wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan collected the ball in front of stumps.

Eventually, Hossain got Muzarabani to miss the last ball and give a nervy win. "I decided to give Mosaddek the last over around the 16th or 17th over. I told him in the 18th over that he will bowl the last over. He was eager to bowl the last over. We had Soumya as the other option, but Mosaddek took the responsibility."

He also felt that him and Hossain as left-arm spinners can work well against right-handed Indian batting order. "Left-arm spin can definitely work. We wish to play an off spinner, a leg spinner and three fast bowlers too, but realistically, we have to find the best combination from our resources. Everyone has their opinions, but we have to take the best decision for the team. We have to choose the best combination against India."

At the Adelaide Oval, India have played 29 matches across all formats while have played at the venue just once, a thing which Shakib thinks gives the Rohit Sharma-led side an edge over his team.

"I can't say that (the day-night timing) makes it equally balanced (for both sides). India has played plenty of matches in all formats in this ground. Only Taskin and I have played here from our team. Quite naturally, it is not the same feelings. We will try very hard to give our 100 per cent, to get the best result for the team."

"They have tied up teams below 160 in all their matches. We have to bat really well to get 160-170, which is a par score in this World Cup. We have to play really well against India's bowling. They have some world-class players."

Shakib signed off by saying Bangladesh are aiming to do well in their remaining matches in the tournament against India and then Pakistan.

"We want to play well in the next two matches. If we can win one of them, it will count as an upset. We will be happy to inflict that upset. Both teams, on paper, are better than us. If we play well, if it is our day, why can't we win? We have seen Ireland beat England, and Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in this World Cup. A similar result will definitely make us happy."

"The way we played in the last game, it was a good game for the fans. Hopefully we can do the same tomorrow. I said before the World Cup, that every game is important. We want to take the same approach before every game, we don't want to think about who we are playing against. We want to enjoy the moment. We will stick to this plan."--IANS

nr/inj

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)