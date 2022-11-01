LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC T20 World Cup » News
T20 World Cup: Ireland, the breaker and now the maker of England's hopes
Business Standard

Mithali Raj predicts India-New Zealand in cricket T20 World Cup final

The former India captain's semifinalists include South Africa and either England or defending champions Australia

Topics
Mithali Raj | cricket world cup | India cricket team

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Derby : India's Mithali Raj in action during the ICC Women's World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Derby recently. Mithali scripted history on Wednesday by becoming the all-time leading run-getter in women's ODIs. PTI Photo
File Photo: Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj has predicted an India-New Zealand final in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The former India captain's semifinalists include South Africa and either England or defending champions Australia.

"My predictions for semi-final spot, that is four spots will be India and South Africa from Group 2. From Group 1, it will be New Zealand and a toss-up between England and Australia. And the finalists, there is no doubt, India has to be there, and New Zealand, she told Star Sports.

Mithali, who retired from international cricket after a glittering career, made her commentary debut with the India-South Africa clash on Sunday.

With two wins in three games, India are placed second in Group 2 behind South Africa.

The final will be played at the MCG on November 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mithali Raj

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 11:48 IST

`