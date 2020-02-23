Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing and venue

(RR), the champion of the inaugural edition of (IPL) will kick off their campaign against last season’s runner-up (CSK) in an away fixture at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium on April 2. In the auctions, RR bought the most number of players (11), including five uncapped ones. Among the five uncapped players, two — Kartik Tyagi and Yashaswi Jaiswal — are from the celebrated India Under-19 team that reached the finals of the recently concluded ICC Under-19 World Cup.





RR will play its only afternoon match (4 pm start) in an away fixture on April 12 against Royals will play its last league match against on May 13.





Check Rajasthan Royals’ full schedule, match timings and venue here:

Date Match Time Venue APR 2, THUR vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Chennai APR 5, SUN vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Jaipur/Guwahati APR 9, THUR vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Jaipur/Guwahati APR 12, SUN vs Rajasthan Royals 4:00 PM Hyderabad APR 15, WED vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Mumbai APR 18, SAT vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Bengaluru APR 21, TUE Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Jaipur APR 25, SAT Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Jaipur APR 29, WED Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Jaipur MAY 2, SAT vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Kolkata MAY 4, MON Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Jaipur MAY 8, FRI vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Mohali MAY 11, MON Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Jaipur MAY 13, WED vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Delhi

Here is RR full squad for IPL 2020:



