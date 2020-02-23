Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing and venue

JUST IN
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing, venue
At 11, RR had the highest number of players bought in the IPL 2020 auctions; it roped in five uncapped ones, including promising youngsters Yashaswi Jaiswal and Kartik Tyagi

BS Web Team 

Rajasthan Royals. Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Royals (RR), the champion of the inaugural edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off their IPL 2020 campaign against last season’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an away fixture at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium on April 2. In the IPL 2020 auctions, RR bought the most number of players (11), including five uncapped ones. Among the five uncapped players, two — Kartik Tyagi and Yashaswi Jaiswal — are from the celebrated India Under-19 team that reached the finals of the recently concluded ICC Under-19 World Cup.

RR will play its only afternoon match (4 pm start) in an away fixture on April 12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Royals will play its last league match against Delhi Capitals on May 13.

Check Rajasthan Royals’ full schedule, match timings and venue here:

Date Match Time Venue
APR 2, THUR Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Chennai
APR 5, SUN Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Jaipur/Guwahati
APR 9, THUR Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Jaipur/Guwahati
APR 12, SUN Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 4:00 PM Hyderabad
APR 15, WED Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Mumbai
APR 18, SAT Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Bengaluru
APR 21, TUE Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Jaipur
APR 25, SAT Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Jaipur
APR 29, WED Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Jaipur
MAY 2, SAT Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Kolkata
MAY 4, MON Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Jaipur
MAY 8, FRI Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Mohali
MAY 11, MON Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Jaipur
MAY 13, WED Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Delhi

Here is RR full squad for IPL 2020:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr) Previous team
Akash Singh (uncapped) RR Bought 0.20 MI
Andrew Tye RR Bought 1.00 SRH
Anirudha Joshi (uncapped) RR Bought 0.20 RR
Ankit Rajpoot RR Traded in 3.00 SRH
Anuj Rawat (uncapped) RR Bought 0.80 KXIP
Ben Stokes RR Retained 12.50 CSK
David Miller RR Bought 0.75 DC
Jaydev Unadkat RR Bought 3.00 SRH
Jofra Archer RR Retained 7.20 KXIP
Jos Buttler RR Retained 4.40 CSK
Kartik Tyagi (uncapped) RR Bought 1.30 RCB
Mahipal Lomror RR Retained 0.20 SRH
Manan Vohra RR Retained 0.20 KKR
Mayank Markande RR Traded in 2.00 CSK
Oshane Thomas RR Bought 0.50 RR
Rahul Tewatia RR Traded in 3.00 DC
Riyan Parag RR Retained 0.20 RR
Robin Uthappa RR Bought 3.00 KKR
Sanju Samson RR Retained 8.00 RR
Shashank Singh RR Retained 0.30 RR
Shreyas Gopal RR Retained 0.20 RR
Steve Smith RR Retained 12.50 RR
Tom Curran RR Bought 1.00 KKR
Varun Aaron RR Retained 2.40 RR
Yashasvi Jaiswal (uncapped) RR Bought 2.40 None

First Published: Sun, February 23 2020. 17:36 IST

