Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing and venue

Rajasthan Royals (RR), the champion of the inaugural edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off their IPL 2020 campaign against last season’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an away fixture at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium on April 2. In the IPL 2020 auctions, RR bought the most number of players (11), including five uncapped ones. Among the five uncapped players, two — Kartik Tyagi and Yashaswi Jaiswal — are from the celebrated India Under-19 team that reached the finals of the recently concluded ICC Under-19 World Cup.
RR will play its only afternoon match (4 pm start) in an away fixture on April 12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Royals will play its last league match against Delhi Capitals on May 13.
Check Rajasthan Royals’ full schedule, match timings and venue here:
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|APR 2, THUR
|Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|8:00 PM
|Chennai
|APR 5, SUN
|Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
|8:00 PM
|Jaipur/Guwahati
|APR 9, THUR
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|8:00 PM
|Jaipur/Guwahati
|APR 12, SUN
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|4:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|APR 15, WED
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai
|APR 18, SAT
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
|8:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|APR 21, TUE
|Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8:00 PM
|Jaipur
|APR 25, SAT
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8:00 PM
|Jaipur
|APR 29, WED
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab
|8:00 PM
|Jaipur
|MAY 2, SAT
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
|8:00 PM
|Kolkata
|MAY 4, MON
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|8:00 PM
|Jaipur
|MAY 8, FRI
|Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals
|8:00 PM
|Mohali
|MAY 11, MON
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|8:00 PM
|Jaipur
|MAY 13, WED
|Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
|8:00 PM
|Delhi
Here is RR full squad for IPL 2020:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded
|Price (Rs cr)
|Previous team
|Akash Singh (uncapped)
|RR
|Bought
|0.20
|MI
|Andrew Tye
|RR
|Bought
|1.00
|SRH
|Anirudha Joshi (uncapped)
|RR
|Bought
|0.20
|RR
|Ankit Rajpoot
|RR
|Traded in
|3.00
|SRH
|Anuj Rawat (uncapped)
|RR
|Bought
|0.80
|KXIP
|Ben Stokes
|RR
|Retained
|12.50
|CSK
|David Miller
|RR
|Bought
|0.75
|DC
|Jaydev Unadkat
|RR
|Bought
|3.00
|SRH
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|Retained
|7.20
|KXIP
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|Retained
|4.40
|CSK
|Kartik Tyagi (uncapped)
|RR
|Bought
|1.30
|RCB
|Mahipal Lomror
|RR
|Retained
|0.20
|SRH
|Manan Vohra
|RR
|Retained
|0.20
|KKR
|Mayank Markande
|RR
|Traded in
|2.00
|CSK
|Oshane Thomas
|RR
|Bought
|0.50
|RR
|Rahul Tewatia
|RR
|Traded in
|3.00
|DC
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|Retained
|0.20
|RR
|Robin Uthappa
|RR
|Bought
|3.00
|KKR
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|Retained
|8.00
|RR
|Shashank Singh
|RR
|Retained
|0.30
|RR
|Shreyas Gopal
|RR
|Retained
|0.20
|RR
|Steve Smith
|RR
|Retained
|12.50
|RR
|Tom Curran
|RR
|Bought
|1.00
|KKR
|Varun Aaron
|RR
|Retained
|2.40
|RR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (uncapped)
|RR
|Bought
|2.40
|None