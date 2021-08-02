Rajnath Singh praises hockey teams, says they have held country's head high

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday congratulated the Indian men's and women's hockey teams for their performance at the Tokyo Olympics.
Asked by reporters about victory of Indian men's and women's hockey teams at Tokyo Olympics, Singh said, "They have held the country's head high, made the country proud and so congratulations to all."
The Indian women's hockey team created history on Monday here at Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch -- as they qualified for the semi-finals of the Olympics for the very first time after defeating Australia 1-0.
In what comes as a historic day and possibly the greatest moment for women's hockey in India, Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match. The Indian players looked to give it their all as they ensured Gurjit's effort did not go in vain.The Australians threw it their all, but the Indian women refused to buckle even though the Aussies kept piling the pressure with each passing minute.
Earlier on Sunday, the Indian men's hockey team reached the last four of the Olympics for the first time in 41 years as the team defeated Great Britain 3-1. The last four berth had eluded the Indian men's hockey team since the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games where the team led by V Baskaran won the eighth Gold medal for India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor