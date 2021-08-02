Spain coach confident of improvement ahead of Olympic football semifinals

Hosts Japan will face Spain in the semifinals of the Olympic men's competition on Tuesday, as both sides look to earn the chance to play for a gold medal.

The Japanese defeated New Zealand in the quarterfinals, while Spain rode their luck before winning 5-2 after extra time against Cote d'Ivoire.

Spain looked to be heading out of the tournament after Cote d'Ivoire went 2-1 ahead in injury-time, but a horrendous defensive mix-up allowed substitute Rafa Mir to equalise in the 93rd minute, reports Xinhua.

A ridiculous handball then allowed Mikel Oyarzabal to put Spain ahead from the penalty spot in extra-time and two more goals from Rafa Mir sealed the win.

The big forward's hat-trick should earn him a place in Luis de la Fuente's starting XI for the semifinals, with Marco Asensio dropping down to the bench.

Right-back Oscar Gil is available once again after missing the quarterfinals through suspension, and he should also come back into the team for Jesus Vallejo, who was forced to play out of position to cover for him against Cote d'Ivoire.

Finally, Dani Caballos continues to work hard to recover from the ankle injury he suffered against Egypt, and could be available from the bench if Spain are training in the second half.

"Ceballos is improving every day, we hope he will be able to train normally," commented Spanish coach De la Fuente in his pre-game press conference, in which he confirmed that Barca defender Oscar Mingueza would miss the rest of the tournament with a muscle problem.

Spain and Japan drew 1-1 in a pre-tournament friendly, but the Spain coach insisted this time that things would be different.

"There are few similarities between the two matches," he said. "Back then we were in a preparation phase and not in our best physical shape. We have improved with each passing game and now we are a totally different team."

Japan's main threat will be Real Madrid's Takefusa Kubo, who said he had been expecting to face Spain.

"Ever since the draw was made, I thought we would play them in the semifinals," he said after his side squeezed past New Zealand on penalties.

"I'm going to give 120 or 150 per cent to take my team to the final," assured Kubo.

