RCB vs PBKS: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

The Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to seal a berth in the Playoffs as a victory in their upcoming game against Punjab Kings would take them to 16 points which would almost put them into the Playoffs, if not, then at least make their Playoffs journey a little bit easier.
On the other hand, the Punjab Kings, who are also hanging by the thread of hope and are still in the race solely dependent on themselves, would look to get a win here and enhance their chances of qualification. A victory here would take them to 12 points, which would mean that in their last two games if they win both, they would have a chance of qualifying for the Playoffs.
RCB vs PBKS Pitch Report
The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made-for-run fest as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Bangalore and Punjab, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.
RCB vs PBKS Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. It is going to be extremely humid and a bit cloudy throughout the evening.
For today’s match between Bangalore and Punjab, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 68-79%, while the temperature will hover between 30 to 29 Degrees Celcius.
RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming
The RCB vs PBKS match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Bangalore and Punjab can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between RCB and PBKS would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on May 13, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between RCB and PBKS can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
