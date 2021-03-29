Real Madrid's Marcelo faces fine for breaking Covid-19 travel restrictions

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 crisis: US considers lifting travel restrictions on Europe
Biden to sign order keeping travel restrictions on Europe, says White House
Restrictions by way of software changes counter-productive
Lift travel restrictions in Mumbai trains in non-peak hours: Maha to Rlys
Steps taken during pandemic help economy recover: Anurag Thakur
-
Real Madrid defender Marcelo faces a fine for breaking the travel restrictions currently in place to halt the spread of Covid-19 after the Valencian regional government confirmed it had opened an investigation into him on Monday.
The confirmation came shortly after the player posted a photo of himself and his family at the Malvarrosa beach in Valencia on social media, Xinhua news reported.
The current travel restrictions mean it is prohibited for a resident in Madrid to leave the Comunidad de Madrid. All entry in the Comunidad Valenciana from other parts of Spain is also forbidden. For the Real Madrid player to take a family photo at a beach in Valencia, he must have done both.
Sources in the Valencian government have described Marcelo's behavior as "showing a lack of solidarity" and "anti-social".
According to the current regulations, fines for breaking travel restrictions range from 60 to 600 euros.
The defender and his family also face another fine for their behaviour, given that none of them are wearing facemasks in the photo, and failure to wear a facemask outdoors is penalized with a fine of 100 euros.
--IANS
rkm/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor