Real Madrid's Marcelo faces fine for breaking Covid-19 travel restrictions

Real Madrid defender Marcelo faces a fine for breaking the travel restrictions currently in place to halt the spread of Covid-19 after the Valencian regional government confirmed it had opened an investigation into him on Monday.

The confirmation came shortly after the player posted a photo of himself and his family at the Malvarrosa beach in Valencia on social media, Xinhua news reported.

The current travel restrictions mean it is prohibited for a resident in Madrid to leave the Comunidad de Madrid. All entry in the Comunidad Valenciana from other parts of is also forbidden. For the Real Madrid player to take a family photo at a beach in Valencia, he must have done both.

Sources in the Valencian government have described Marcelo's behavior as "showing a lack of solidarity" and "anti-social".

According to the current regulations, fines for breaking travel restrictions range from 60 to 600 euros.

The defender and his family also face another fine for their behaviour, given that none of them are wearing facemasks in the photo, and failure to wear a facemask outdoors is penalized with a fine of 100 euros.

